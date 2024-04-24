Daily Diamond Digest: Top Players and Tuesday Evening Insights
Today, NMPreps delves into standout performances from Tuesday night, recapping pivotal matchups and offering insights into the outcomes. With district rivalries intensifying, NMPreps remains the go-to hub for New Mexico high school baseball, spotlighting players across all regions. Coaches and school staff are encouraged to submit game and player details for coverage. #nmpreps
Top Players From Week 9: Tuesday, April 23rd
East Mountain 12, Ruidoso 8 - Final: In an action-packed game, Aidan Madrid (2026) stood out for the East Mountain Timberwolves with 3 hits, 2 runs, and an RBI. Sophomore Charles Birdwell also made significant contributions with 3 hits, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, a double, and a triple. Junior Ryan Radosevich added to the offensive firepower with 3 hits, 3 RBIs, 2 doubles, a triple, and 1 run, while Tristen Nemitz (2024) chipped in with 2 hits, 3 RBIs, a triple, and 1 run. Luke Stoerner (2026) pitched 4 innings, recording 5 strikeouts. For the Ruidoso Warriors, Logan Sandoval (2024) led the charge with 3 hits, 3 runs, an RBI, a double, and a triple. Despite their efforts, East Mountain surged ahead with 7 runs in the top of the 7th inning to secure the victory.
Hope Christian 7, Albuquerque Academy 6 - Final: Nolan Garcia (2025) showcased his skills with 2 hits, a run, 2 RBIs, and a double for the Huskies. Keegan Johnson (2026) contributed 2 RBIs and a hit to bolster the Huskies' offense. However, the standout of the game was Joe Marek (2024), who dominated on the mound with 7 innings pitched and an impressive 10 strikeouts. For the Albuquerque Academy Chargers, seniors Satish Raichur had a strong showing with 2 hits, 1 RBI, a double, a triple, and a run, while Makoa Mukai contributed with 2 hits, a run, and an RBI. Despite their efforts, the Huskies emerged victorious in a closely contested District 6-4A matchup.
Sandia Prep 12, Tucumcari 0 - Final: The Sandia Prep Sundevils secured a 12-0 victory against the visiting Tucumcari Rattlers. Jonas Mahboub (2026) made notable contributions with 2 hits, 2 runs, and an RBI. Matteo Herrera (2025) showcased his power with a home run, in addition to tallying 1 hit, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs. Herrera also excelled on the mound, recording 5 strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched to bolster Sandia Prep's dominant performance.
Santa Fe Indian 19, Raton 1 - Final: In a dominant performance in the District 2-3A matchup, the SFIS Braves asserted their control over the game. Junior Dontrell Aguila showcased his skills with 3 hits and 2 RBIs, while freshman Nathaniel Aguilar contributed significantly with 3 hits, 4 RBIs, including a double, and 4 runs. Additionally, junior Dominic Fradua had a standout game, recording 3 hits, 4 runs, 3 RBIs, and a double. Senior Jeremy Martinez displayed his prowess on the mound, tallying 3 strikeouts in 3 innings pitched to help secure the victory for Santa Fe Indian.
St. Michael's 9, McCurdy 3 - Final (Game 1): Santiago Martinez contributed significantly to the Horsemen's victory, tallying 2 hits, 2 runs, an RBI, and a double. John Leeder also made an impact with a hit, run, and a double. On the mound, Jackson Heath delivered a strong performance, pitching 4 innings and recording 6 strikeouts to secure the win for St. Michael's.
West Las Vegas 8, Robertson 7 - Final: Despite the loss, junior Brian Lucero showcased an impressive performance for the Robertson Cardinals, contributing 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 RBI, a double, and a triple. Josh Fernandez (2024) also made notable contributions with 2 hits, an RBI, and a double.
Week 9 Reactions
Grine's Key Wins on Tuesday:
In a showdown between District 3-5A teams, Organ Mountain dominated Centennial with a convincing 9-2 victory. With this win, Organ Mountain extends its undefeated streak to 10-0 in district play, firmly establishing themselves as the team to beat. Meanwhile, Centennial falls to 8-2 in district standings, while Las Cruces closely follows at 6-4., defeated Alamogordo.
The top-ranked Rio Rancho faced a tough challenge against Eldorado in a non-district contest, narrowly escaping with an 8-7 victory in 5A baseball. Despite Eldorado's valiant effort, Rio Rancho managed to maintain their position at the top.
Grants asserted their dominance in District 5-4A by defeating St. Pius X on the road with a commanding 6-1 win. This victory solidifies Grants' control of the district race, boasting an impressive 6-0 record. Belen follows closely behind at 4-2, while St. Pius X sits at 3-3 in district play.
In a thrilling matchup, Hope Christian emerged victorious over Albuquerque Academy with a narrow 7-6 win. With this result, a three-way tie now exists between Bernalillo, Albuquerque Academy, and Hope Christian, all standing at 4-2 in District 6-4A standings, intensifying the race for the district title.
In a local rivalry, West Las Vegas secured a hard-fought 8-7 victory over their Vegas counterpart, Robertson. With this loss, Robertson finds themselves tied with St. Michael's at 5-2 in District 2-3A play, while Santa Fe Indian (3-2) and West Las Vegas (4-4) remain closely in contention, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the district race over the nest two weeks.