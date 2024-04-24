Today, NMPreps delves into standout performances from Tuesday night, recapping pivotal matchups and offering insights into the outcomes. With district rivalries intensifying, NMPreps remains the go-to hub for New Mexico high school baseball, spotlighting players across all regions. Coaches and school staff are encouraged to submit game and player details for coverage. #nmpreps

East Mountain 12, Ruidoso 8 - Final: In an action-packed game, Aidan Madrid (2026) stood out for the East Mountain Timberwolves with 3 hits, 2 runs, and an RBI. Sophomore Charles Birdwell also made significant contributions with 3 hits, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, a double, and a triple. Junior Ryan Radosevich added to the offensive firepower with 3 hits, 3 RBIs, 2 doubles, a triple, and 1 run, while Tristen Nemitz (2024) chipped in with 2 hits, 3 RBIs, a triple, and 1 run. Luke Stoerner (2026) pitched 4 innings, recording 5 strikeouts. For the Ruidoso Warriors, Logan Sandoval (2024) led the charge with 3 hits, 3 runs, an RBI, a double, and a triple. Despite their efforts, East Mountain surged ahead with 7 runs in the top of the 7th inning to secure the victory.

Hope Christian 7, Albuquerque Academy 6 - Final: Nolan Garcia (2025) showcased his skills with 2 hits, a run, 2 RBIs, and a double for the Huskies. Keegan Johnson (2026) contributed 2 RBIs and a hit to bolster the Huskies' offense. However, the standout of the game was Joe Marek (2024), who dominated on the mound with 7 innings pitched and an impressive 10 strikeouts. For the Albuquerque Academy Chargers, seniors Satish Raichur had a strong showing with 2 hits, 1 RBI, a double, a triple, and a run, while Makoa Mukai contributed with 2 hits, a run, and an RBI. Despite their efforts, the Huskies emerged victorious in a closely contested District 6-4A matchup.

Sandia Prep 12, Tucumcari 0 - Final: The Sandia Prep Sundevils secured a 12-0 victory against the visiting Tucumcari Rattlers. Jonas Mahboub (2026) made notable contributions with 2 hits, 2 runs, and an RBI. Matteo Herrera (2025) showcased his power with a home run, in addition to tallying 1 hit, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs. Herrera also excelled on the mound, recording 5 strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched to bolster Sandia Prep's dominant performance.

Santa Fe Indian 19, Raton 1 - Final: In a dominant performance in the District 2-3A matchup, the SFIS Braves asserted their control over the game. Junior Dontrell Aguila showcased his skills with 3 hits and 2 RBIs, while freshman Nathaniel Aguilar contributed significantly with 3 hits, 4 RBIs, including a double, and 4 runs. Additionally, junior Dominic Fradua had a standout game, recording 3 hits, 4 runs, 3 RBIs, and a double. Senior Jeremy Martinez displayed his prowess on the mound, tallying 3 strikeouts in 3 innings pitched to help secure the victory for Santa Fe Indian.

St. Michael's 9, McCurdy 3 - Final (Game 1): Santiago Martinez contributed significantly to the Horsemen's victory, tallying 2 hits, 2 runs, an RBI, and a double. John Leeder also made an impact with a hit, run, and a double. On the mound, Jackson Heath delivered a strong performance, pitching 4 innings and recording 6 strikeouts to secure the win for St. Michael's.

West Las Vegas 8, Robertson 7 - Final: Despite the loss, junior Brian Lucero showcased an impressive performance for the Robertson Cardinals, contributing 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 RBI, a double, and a triple. Josh Fernandez (2024) also made notable contributions with 2 hits, an RBI, and a double.

Top Players from Monday, April 22nd