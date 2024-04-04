Today, let's delve into some standout player performances from week six of the New Mexico high school baseball season, offering quick reactions to game outcomes and shifts in team rankings. Who emerged with pivotal victories as we hit the mid-point of the week? Stay tuned for all the highlights and insights! #nmpreps NMPREPS: FREE 30-DAY TRIAL SIGN UP HERE!!!

TOP PLAYER PERFORMANCES

(Tuesday): Chandler Wilson of Belen dominated on the mound as the winning pitcher against SPX, striking out 8 batters. Not content with just his pitching prowess, Wilson also smashed a home run in the game. Belen secured a convincing 11-2 victory.

(Tuesday): Niko Young RHP from Grants got the win on the bump in the Pirate's district opener. Niko went 5 2/3 innings giving up two runs on 4 hits, striking out 8 batters and walking 1. The Pirates had 10 hits in the game. Izeyah Manazanares, Noah Lundstron, and Dominick Gonzales each had two hits as the Pirates beat Valencia 11-2.

(Tuesday): Eldorado soared to a 16-8 victory over Roswell, with standout performances across the board. Quinn Teupell (2024) going an impressive 4 for 4 at the plate with 3 hits, 2 runs, 6 RBIs, and a powerful home run. Kavan Salas (2025) contributed with a solid .667 batting average, securing 2 hits and scoring 1 run. On the pitching front, Johnny Kerze (2024) earned the win with a strong 3 innings pitched and 2 strikeouts, while Abrham Pine (2026) delivered a stellar pitching performance over 3.2 innings, striking out 5 batters.

(Tuesday): Hobbs clinched a thrilling 7-6 victory over Artesia in a closely contested matchup. The hitting stars for Hobbs included Sebastian Armendariz (2024) with 2 hits, Xavier Alvarado (2024) contributing 2 hits along with 2 RBIs and 2 runs, and Gerardo Gonzalez (2024) 2 RBIs. On the mound, Kanyon Johnson (2024) delivered a solid performance, earning the win with 6 innings pitched and 3 strikeouts. For Artesia, Diego Morales (2026) stood out with 2 hits, 1 RBI, and a double, despite the Bulldogs falling short in the contest.

(Tuesday): Las Cruces kicked off District 3-5A play with a hard-fought 7-5 victory over Mayfield. Zayke Hawkins (2024) contributed with 1 hit, 1 run, and 1 RBI, while Lucas Hernandez (2024) made his presence felt at the plate with an impressive 3 hits in 4 plate appearances, driving in 1 run. Hernandez also excelled on the mound, earning the win with a solid 6 innings pitched and 5 strikeouts.