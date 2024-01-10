In this edition of Grine's Daily Dimes, we delve into the notable events from last night's New Mexico high school basketball matchups and preview the key games for tonight. From top players' performances to reactions from thrilling contests, stay informed with NMPreps.com to ensure you don't miss any action in the dynamic world of New Mexico high school basketball. Join the discussion and stay updated on all the exciting developments on the court.

Thomas Adams, the promising 2025 prospect from Sandia High School, showcased his skills with an impressive stat line, contributing 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in a triumphant 72-62 victory over Rio Rancho.

David Lunn, the outstanding freshman from Volcano Vista High School, made a memorable debut in the APS Metro Championship, notching 16 points to aid his team's success against Manzano.

Jesus Licon, known as the scoring machine from Highland High School, had a stellar performance, dropping an astounding 33 points to lead his team to victory over Hobbs in the opening round of the APS Metro Championship.

In girls' basketball action, Eva Love of La Cueva High School delivered a standout performance, scoring 25 points in a commanding 58-38 win over Hope Christian in the opening round of the APS Metro.

Continue to the list of top players from Tuesday night

Note: Coaches continue to text stats to 505-414-4313