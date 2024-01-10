Daily Dimes: New Mexico High School Basketball
In this edition of Grine's Daily Dimes, we delve into the notable events from last night's New Mexico high school basketball matchups and preview the key games for tonight. From top players' performances to reactions from thrilling contests, stay informed with NMPreps.com to ensure you don't miss any action in the dynamic world of New Mexico high school basketball. Join the discussion and stay updated on all the exciting developments on the court.
Top Player Performance from Tuesday (Jan 9th)
Thomas Adams, the promising 2025 prospect from Sandia High School, showcased his skills with an impressive stat line, contributing 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in a triumphant 72-62 victory over Rio Rancho.
David Lunn, the outstanding freshman from Volcano Vista High School, made a memorable debut in the APS Metro Championship, notching 16 points to aid his team's success against Manzano.
Jesus Licon, known as the scoring machine from Highland High School, had a stellar performance, dropping an astounding 33 points to lead his team to victory over Hobbs in the opening round of the APS Metro Championship.
In girls' basketball action, Eva Love of La Cueva High School delivered a standout performance, scoring 25 points in a commanding 58-38 win over Hope Christian in the opening round of the APS Metro.
Continue to the list of top players from Tuesday night
Note: Coaches continue to text stats to 505-414-4313
Tuesday Night Reactions
Tuesday Night Highlights: Mixed Fortunes for Santa Fe High Demons
The start of the New Year hasn't been kind to the Santa Fe High Demons, who have opened their 2024 slate with a challenging 1-2 record. After a heart-wrenching 58-55 overtime loss to Clovis, they faced another setback last night, succumbng to a decisive 79-46 defeat at the hands of Cleveland. The tough run marks a transition from the honeymoon phase for the first-year head coach.
Key Battle Impacts State Tournament Resume: Organ Mountain Prevails
In a crucial clash with implications for their state tournament resume, Organ Mountain emerged as the big winner on Tuesday night by defeating Los Lunas with a final score of 50-44. Both teams, projected as district champions, engaged in a hard-fought battle that will undoubtedly influence the selection of the top 16 teams for the state tournament.
Class President Honors: Jesus Licon Lights Up the Court
Jesus Licon of Highland High School asserted his dominance on the court once again, dropping an impressive 33 points in a noteworthy victory over Hobbs at the APS Metro Tournament. Elijah Brody of West Mesa and Josh Jackson of Eldorado also showcased their skills, dropping 27 points each in wins for their respective teams. The trio's standout performances highlighted Tuesday night's action.
Wednesday Night Spotlight on New Mexico High School Basketball: Must-See Matchups
As we navigate through the heart of Week 7 in the 2023/2024 high school basketball season, tonight promises a lineup of intriguing games across the state. Here are five matchups to keep a close eye on:
Valencia (8-5) at Valley (8-3): In a clash between the 3rd-ranked Valley and the 7th-ranked Valencia (NMPreps 4A Team Rankings), this matchup holds the potential to provide clarity between the top and middle tiers of teams in the rankings. The outcome will reveal where these formidable teams truly stand.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news