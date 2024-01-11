As the action unfolded on Wednesday night in New Mexico high school boys basketball, the spotlight was on the APS Metro Championships, featuring 15 games with the 16-team tournament in full swing. Here are the key takeaways:

District 1-5A Dominance Continues: Teams from District 1-5A showcased their prowess, with No. 2 (5A) Volcano Vista defeating No. 1 Highland (62-58), No. 1 Cleveland securing a win against No. 5 La Cueva (73-57), and No. 4 Atrisco Heritage staging a comeback to beat No. 15 West Mesa (66-64). No. 7 Sandia from District 2-5A completes the quartet in the APS semifinals, triumphing over No. 12 Eldorado (56-47).

Atrisco Heritage's remarkable comeback, erasing a 17-point deficit, raises questions about their potential. Can they continue their ascent, positioning themselves as a top-tier team, or will they settle as a second-tier contender outside the top 4?

Additional Results: On the consolation side, other notable results include No. 17 Rio Rancho defeating No. 11 (4A) Del Norte (57-36), No. 22 Hobbs prevailing over No. 25 Manzano (score not available), and No. 8 Santa Fe dominating No. 14 Albuquerque (71-45). No. 4 (4A) Hope Christian secured a victory over No. 24 Cibola (score not available).

Outside the APS Metro Championships: 4A clash unfolded between Valencia (No. 7 in NMPreps 4A Rankings) and Valley (No. 3). Despite leading 51-50 with three minutes remaining, Valencia fell to Valley (66-58), with the Vikings capitalizing on three-pointers and crucial free throws. Tyler Kozlowski (23 points) and Julian Chavez (14 points) led Valley, while Jorge Zuniga (23 points) and Damian Estrada (21 points) paced the Valencia Jaguars in the closely contested matchup.

Team Rebound: The Santa Fe High Demons rebounded impressively, securing a convincing victory over Albuquerque High Bulldogs, indicating their resilience after a previous 30-point loss and reinforcing their status as a top-ten level team.

Class President Performance: David Lunn III of Volcano Vista High School, the talented freshman, delivered a standout performance with 31 points and 9 rebounds. His consistent excellence throughout the tournament positions Lunn III as a noteworthy name in New Mexico high school basketball this week.

