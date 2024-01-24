With matchups ranging from heated rivalries to pivotal district battles, the basketball landscape is set ablaze with anticipation. In this edition of "Grine: What to Watch," we delve into the must-see clashes, coin-flip encounters, radar games, and chalk matchups that will define the night and resonate throughout the state's high school basketball circuit. Get ready for a cinematic experience on the hardwood, where star-studded duels and unpredictable outcomes create an atmosphere of excitement and intensity.

Must-See/Coin Flip Game: Cleveland vs. Volcano Vista, 7pm

Prepare for the fourth installment of the Cleveland vs. Volcano Vista saga, resembling a compelling movie franchise (Rocky IV?). With a series lead of 2-1, Volcano Vista is set to face Cleveland in a match that could potentially extend to a fifth encounter and even spawn a 'Creed' version in the postseason. The last bout saw Volcano Vista emerging victorious at 63-56, but Cleveland had claimed a win at the Hobbs tournament in December with a score of 64-60. The initial mid-December clash was dominated and TKO by Volcano Vista at 81-62, setting the stage for a fierce back-and-forth. The duel of duos featuring Remy Albrecht and Daniel Steverson for Cleveland against David Lunn III and Kenyon Aquino for Volcano Vista promises a showcase of star power. All four are esteemed as Top-25 prospects in New Mexico high school basketball. Prediction: The towering Volcano Vista prevails at 70-61.

Must-See/Coin Flip: Robertson at Santa Fe Indian, 7pm

In a clash between #2-ranked (NMPreps 3A Week 9 Rankings) Robertson and #3-ranked Santa Fe Indian, the battle for 3A supremacy and leadership in District 2-3A unfolds. Following St. Michael's upset in Raton on Tuesday night, the spotlight shifts to Robertson and Santa Fe Indian, both considered favorites not only for the District Championship but also as contenders for the 3A state title. Jesse James Gonzales, with an impressive season averaging 13.6 points and 3.3 assists per game, spearheads Robertson's charge. Prediction: Robertson asserts control on the road with a 65-60 victory, but the fervent SFIS crowd stands ready for a potential minor upset.

Radar Game: Sandia Prep at West Las Vegas, 6:30pm

Despite being a bit of a reach, the young and inexperienced Sandia Prep enters this Radar Game against a bruised West Las Vegas team on a three-game losing streak. The Sundevils are expected to grow through this challenge. Prediction: Intriguing as it is to take the major upset, West Las Vegas emerges victorious at 66-55.

Chalk: Cibola at Atrisco Heritage, 7pm

In our Chalk game, Atrisco Heritage, a heavy favorite, takes on a resilient Cibola team known for hanging around. Atrisco Heritage boasts numerous offensive weapons, averaging an impressive 75 points per game, while Cibola struggles on the offensive end. Latavious Morris, averaging 23.2 points per game, might just be on the radar for New Mexico Mr. Basketball. Prediction: Atrisco Heritage dominates with a 71-53 victory.

HOT OR NOT: Grine's Take on Tuesday Night (Jan. 24th) New Mexico High School Basketball

NOT: My Picks and Predictions Tuesday night's matchups delivered surprises and upsets that shook up my predictions, as I finished with a 3-5 record overall. The coin flips of Grants (defeating Valencia 69-66), Valley (triumphing over Albuquerque Academy 65-60), and Farmington (prevailing against Sandia 77-72) resulted in a 1-2 record, with Farmington being the only correct prediction. The Radar Watch Games highlighted the unpredictability of Albuquerque-Santa Fe, where Albuquerque upset Santa Fe 54-58. In the same category, Alamogordo vs Centennial witnessed Centennial pulling off a surprising upset with a score of 46-33, contrary to my pick for Alamogordo. The third Radar Watch Game between Pojoaque Valley and Espanola Valley saw Espanola winning 52-49, resulting in a 0-3 record in this section. On the flip side, the chalk games were more in my favor, going 2-0 as Hope took care of Bernalillo with a score of 64-47, and Las Cruces defeated Mayfield 60-46. For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story HOT: Capital's Quiet Ascent While some teams faced unpredicted outcomes, Capital emerged as a team quietly climbing the 5A ladder, positioning themselves for a potential state tournament bid (13-16 range). With a hard-fought victory over Rio Grande with a scor of 40-36, Capital extended their winning streak to five games. As district play unfolds, the question remains: Can Capital continue to make noise in District 5-5A and secure a spot in the state tournament? Their recent performance suggests they might just be a team to watch as they navigate through a competitive district.

