Wednesday's New Mexico High School Baseball Top Performers & Recaps
NMPreps Daily Diamond Digest brings you today's recap of yesterday's action in New Mexico high school baseball. Get scores, top player performances, and insights from the day. NMPreps.com remains the premier source for all things New Mexico high school baseball. Note: Submit scores and top player nominations by texting our publisher, Joshua Grine, 505-414-4313 or grinejosh@yahoo.com. #nmpreps
Wednesday, April 24th
Bosque 12, Highland 7 - F/Top Players & Recap Below
Bosque 14, Highland 12 - F/Top Players & Recap Below
Capital 12, Kirtland Central 9 - F/Top Players & Recap Below
Cobre 13, Socorro 1 - F/Top Players & Recap Below
Hatch Valley 8, Hot Springs 1 - F/Top Players & Recap Below
Hobbs 8, Clovis 2 - F/Top Players & Recap Below
Kirtland Central 3, Capital 1 - F/Top Players & Recap Below
Los Alamos 8, Taos 7 - F/Top Players & Recap Below
Los Lunas 7, Belen 6 - F/Top Players & Recap Below
Moriarty 8, Espanola Valley 1 - F/Top Players & Recap Below
Grine's Insights from Wednesday Night Scores:
Wednesday night saw mostly expected results, with the Hobbs Eagles enhancing their record to 13-8 overall and 3-1 in District 4-5A following a district victory against the Clovis Wildcats, securing an 8-2 win. With this defeat, Clovis now stands at 11-9 overall and 1-3 in District 4-5A. Hobbs maintains its position in the NMPreps top-12 rankings and remains in contention with Carlsbad for the district championship.
