Grine's Insights from Wednesday Night Scores:

Wednesday night saw mostly expected results, with the Hobbs Eagles enhancing their record to 13-8 overall and 3-1 in District 4-5A following a district victory against the Clovis Wildcats, securing an 8-2 win. With this defeat, Clovis now stands at 11-9 overall and 1-3 in District 4-5A. Hobbs maintains its position in the NMPreps top-12 rankings and remains in contention with Carlsbad for the district championship.