NMPreps - Early look at the candidates for the 2021 New Mexico Miss Basketball

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

We are at the heart of New Mexico high school basketball with the state tournament only weeks away and the season winding down. With that comes the opportunity to look at our postseason awards and the earliest of candidates.

Today, NMPreps.com's site manager releases his top candidates and the order they would fall in line today based on feedback, coach input, and stats provided to NMPreps.

CANDIDATES AS OF WEEK FOUR

8. Jordan Louis, 2021, Navajo Pine School (Farmington)

Louis plays on the top team from 3A basketball, she led them to a title last season and is now placing her name among the top in the state. She is currently averaging 26 points per game for the undefeated Eagles.

7. Kiiyani Anitielu, 2022, Farmington High School (Farmington)

Considered one of the best shooters Anitielu has played well and taken on the leadership role for the Scorpions this season. She is averaging 24 points per game and has the Scoprions looking at a top seed.

6. Cailee Crawford, 2021, Highland High School (Albuquerque)

Like Anitielu and Louis had we heard more from their coaches they would have been higher on the list when we initially released our preseason names. However, Crawford has been on a mission this season and averaging 21 points per game.

5. Jaelyn Bates, 2022, Volcano Vista High School (Albuquerque)

If you are a Volcano Vista fan or follow girls basketball in New Mexico you know the name and program. Bates is as consistent as it comes for the Hawks. Through 5 games she is averaging 19 points per game and the Hawks are 5-0 on the season.

4. Aspen Salazar, 2023, Centennial High School (Las Cruces)

A name that we consistently hear is Salazar from Centennial as the sophomore is having a big week if you looked at our week four top players list. She is averaging 18 points per game for the undefeated Centennial Hawks.

Continue Here