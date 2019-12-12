NMPreps.com's yearly voting for the top kicker/punter in New Mexico.

TOP TEN FINALIST

Dominic Camacho - La Cueva HS - 2020 (K): 41 PATs made, 9 FGs made (1st)

Jaylan Smith - Rio Rancho HS - 2020 (P)

Brett Money - Alamogordo HS - 2020 (K): 31 PATs made, 6 FGs made

Owen Smith - Portales HS - 2020 (K)

Layson Powell - Ruidoso HS - 2020 (P)

Isaiah Trujillo - Hope Christian HS - 2020 (K): 6 FGs made

Oscar Gonzalez - Hatch Valley HS - 2020 - (P)

Jorege Figueroa - Las Cruces HS - 2020 - K

Josh Walsh - Socorro HS - 2022 - K: 53 PATs made

Jonathan Galindo - Grants HS - 2020 - K: Most PAT's made (57), 3 FGs

