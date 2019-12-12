Football: 2019 New Mexico Kicker/Punter of the Year Finalist
NMPreps.com's yearly voting for the top kicker/punter in New Mexico.
TOP TEN FINALIST
Dominic Camacho - La Cueva HS - 2020 (K): 41 PATs made, 9 FGs made (1st)
Jaylan Smith - Rio Rancho HS - 2020 (P)
Brett Money - Alamogordo HS - 2020 (K): 31 PATs made, 6 FGs made
Owen Smith - Portales HS - 2020 (K)
Layson Powell - Ruidoso HS - 2020 (P)
Isaiah Trujillo - Hope Christian HS - 2020 (K): 6 FGs made
Oscar Gonzalez - Hatch Valley HS - 2020 - (P)
Jorege Figueroa - Las Cruces HS - 2020 - K
Josh Walsh - Socorro HS - 2022 - K: 53 PATs made
Jonathan Galindo - Grants HS - 2020 - K: Most PAT's made (57), 3 FGs