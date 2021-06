We are starting to receive schedules for the 2021 New Mexico High School Football. #nmpreps

WEEK 1 (AUGUST 19TH - 21ST)

Thursday, August 19th

Highland at Eldorado, 7pm

Sandia at Valley, 7pm

Friday, August 20th

Del Norte at Atrisco Heritage, 7pm

Mayfield at Manzano, 7pm

Organ Mountain at Albuquerque, 7pm

Volcano Vista at Las Cruces, 7pm

West Mesa at Belen, 7pm

Saturday, August 21st

Cibola at La Cueva, 1pm

