5A BASKETBALL

#1 Hobbs vs #8 Sandia (4:45pm/The PIT): The first game was even, outside of a bad third quarter for Sandia (Hobbs 66, Sandia 57) back in early January. Sydney Benally (2025) and Bhret Clay (2025) are not only both top sophomores, they are top-10 ranked players in New Mexico.

Prediction: Hobbs 68, Sandia 54

#2 Farmington vs #7 Las Cruces (8:15pm/The PIT): The red or green evening game on Tuesday night put a high scoring Farmington team against a Las Cruces team that likes to keep in low in scoring. Kapiolani Anitielu (Farmington HS/2024) is a special talent. Las Cruces features Lila Ashida (2023) averaging 17 ppg and 6 rbpg.

Prediction: Farmington 74, Las Cruces 58

#3 Volcano Vista vs #6 Centennial (1:15pm/The PIT): Lisa Villarael and Joey Carpenter (Hobbs) are at the top of any coaching rankings in New Mexico. She again has the Hawks in position to make a run at the title. Taejhuan Hill (Volcano Vista HS/2024) is the top ranked post player in New Mexico. Aspen Salazar (2023) is averaging 20 ppg for the Centennial Hawks.

Prediction: Volcano Vista 63, Centennial 60

#4 Carlsbad vs #5 La Cueva (9:45am/The PIT): Carlsbad and La Cueva give us a perfect match up with two teams that have a similar style. Jordyn Dyer (La Cueva HS/2026) has quickly become the top ranked freshmen in New Mexico. Mariana Sepulveda (Carlsbad HS) could have the game to get her on the spotlight.

Prediction: Carlsbad 51, La Cueva 49

Grine's Picks: Hobbs, Farmington, Centennial, La Cueva





4A BASKETBALL

#1 Kirtland Central vs #8 Bloomfield (6:30pm/The PIT): The reigning state champions own the regular season series (2-0) but the Bobcats battled tough in a 9-point loss mid-February. Aliya Quintana (2024) is averaging a double-double for Bloomfield 11 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Prediction: Kirtland Central 58, Bloomfield 52

#2 Gallup vs #10 Valencia (3pm/The PIT): The first game between the schools, Gallup 50-35, tells the story in this game. Gallup can score, when they do, they do it in bunches. Valencia prefers to slow the tempo down. Look for Gallup to go on runs but Valencia has returned to the elite eight, it's been awhile.

Prediction: Gallup 61, Valencia 43

#3 St. Pius X vs #6 Los Alamos (11:30am/The PIT): I like this match up and round two should shape up nicely for a mid-day battle. St. Pius has the super talented guard Alyssa Maes (2024) who is a walking bucket. Los Alamos is surrounded with key role players that could lead on any given night -- Tara McDonald (2023) is a star in the making for a Final Four run.

Prediction: St. Pius X 55, Los Alamos 54

#4 Artesia vs #5 Hope Christian (8am/The PIT): Grab the burrito, the coffee, and head to the PIT for this breakfast match-up. Similar to the first game, look for the inside presence of Kathleen Obisike (2023) to be a factor but the half-court pressure of the guards could rattle the Bulldogs.

Prediction: Hope Christian 57, Artesia 49

Grine's Picks: Kirtland Central, Gallup, Los Alamos, Hope Christian