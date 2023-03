NMPreps list of the top player performances from the first round of the New Mexico high school basketball state tournament. #nmpreps

Sydney Benally (Sandia) led the 8-seed Sandia Matadors with 34-points in a win over (9) Albuquerque High.

Taejhuan Hill (Volcano Vista) battled her way to 19 points as the 3-seed Hawks beat 13-seed Eldorado.

Continue Here to More