Girls Basketball: Top Players Returning from the 2022 Class

NMPreps.com will release names throughout the summer with our new player rankings. We will get you ready for the 2021/2022 season. A reminder that we will release a few names each day until we announce all players.

Players will be listed alphabetically. This Fall we will release our Top-25 for the 2022 class followed by our Top-50 overall in New Mexico.

Juliana Aragon (Bernalillo HS), The four-year starter led the state in scoring last with 26.7 ppg. She has helped guide the Lady Spartans to a pair of Elite Eight showings and three state tournament appearances, both of which are likely records. Aragon holds two offers from this summer - New Mexico Highlands and Trinidad State (JC).

Kiiyani Anitielu (Farmington HS), When the season tips off Anitielu will be a five-year starter for the Lady Scorpions. This season she averaged 21.3 ppg for the Scorpions guiding them to an 8-3 overall record. The 5-7 guard is one of the top shooters you'll find in the state

