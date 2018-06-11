Ticker
premium-icon
basketball

Girls Hoops: 4A District Views

Chantz Atcitty
NMPreps Hoops

NMPreps.com's Chantz Atcitty gives his summer look at the 2018/2019 basketball season.

An interesting mashup of old 6A, 5A, and 4A make the "new" Class 4A a bit interesting.

Los Lunas lost a significant amount of on-court scoring talent that will likely set them back at least one year (if we are sticking to their recent pattern of a year winning and a year rebuilding). So in light of that who will be making their run this upcoming season? Let's take a look at the contenders through the new district alignment lens.

4A District Predictions

{{ article.author_name }}