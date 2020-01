NMPreps.com's view of District 1-5A in New Mexico high school girls basketball.

Standings

Volcano Vista 6-1 overall

Cleveland 7-3 overall

Cibola 5-3 overall

Atrisco Heritage 2-5 overall

Rio Rancho 2-7 overall

Who are the early playoff teams?

Who has some work to do?

Top Five Players to Watch