Girls: Saturday Swish. Big Time Championships to Watch
Plenty of tournament finals have some quality matchups in the northern half of the state. While some regular season, non-tournament games will prove to be valuable for a number of top-ten teams across each class in the state.
Here's your Saturday Swish for Week Six:
Tournaments
Sandia Prep Tournament....Click Here To Continue Reading.
Aztec Tournament....Click Here To Continue Reading.
Northern Rio Grande Tournament....Click Here To Continue Reading.
Santa Fe Indian Tournament....Click Here To Continue Reading.
Notable Non-Tournament Matchups
(5A) #8 Rio Rancho at (5A) #10 Piedra Vista
Rio Rancho (8-3) makes another trip to the northwest corner to place the other Farmington team at Piedra Vista (11-2). Piedra Vista has....Click Here To Continue Reading.