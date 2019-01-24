Girls: Thursday Outlet Pass
NMPreps.com's weekly guide for games in New Mexico High School Basketball.
#nmpreps
Not a ton of huge marquee games with almost all districts (but the four team districts) underway. Here's five to watch tonight.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news