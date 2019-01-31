Girls: Thursday Outlet Pass
With most of the big schools off tonight, there's a few notable small school games to highlight in this week's Outlet Pass. But first, Wednesday.
WEEK 10 PIT STOP (BRACKET PREDICTIONS)
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news