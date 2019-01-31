Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 07:27:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Girls: Thursday Outlet Pass

F8afcwn0nldtlmob3jct
Chantz Atcitty
NMPreps Hoops

With most of the big schools off tonight, there's a few notable small school games to highlight in this week's Outlet Pass. But first, Wednesday.

WEEK 10 PIT STOP (BRACKET PREDICTIONS)

4A Bracket Watch

3A Bracket Watch

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}