{{ timeAgo('2019-01-01 08:37:13 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Girls: Way Too Early PIT Stop

Chantz Atcitty
NMPreps Hoops Lead

NMPreps.com's look at the potential match-ups for the 2019 New Mexico High School Basketball State Tournament.

DISTRICT PREDICTIONS

District 1-5A

Cleveland (8-2)

Rio Rancho (7-3)

Volcano Vista (7-2)

Cibola (3-6)

Atrisco Heritage (2-4)

District 2-5A

West Mesa (9-0)

La Cueva (7-0)

Piedra Vista (11-2)

Farmington (10-2)

Eldorado (2-5)

District 3-5A

Mayfield (9-4)

Centennial (7-5)

Alamogordo (8-2)

Onate (7-6)

Las Cruces (6-7)

Deming (10-1)

Gadsden (1-8)

District 4-5A

Hobbs (12-1)

Carlsbad (8-2)

Clovis (4-8)

Roswell (2-7)

District 5-5A

Sandia (6-1)

Capital (4-4)

Albuquerque (1-6

)Santa Fe (5-7)

Manzano (2-5)

Rio Grande (0-7)

STATE TOURNAMENT PREDICTIONS

HOST A FIRST ROUND GAME

1. West Mesa - District Champ

2. Hobbs - District Champ

3. La Cueva - DRUP

4. Mayfield -District Champ

5. Cleveland - District Champ

6. Rio Rancho - DRUP

7. Piedra Vista - D3P

8. Carlsbad - DRUP

NEXT FOUR

9. Sandia - District Champ

10. Centennial - DRUP

11. Volcano Vista - D3P

12. Farmington - D4P

BUBBLE

13. Alamogordo - D3P

14. Onate - D4P

15. Cibola - D4P

16. Las Cruces - D5P

FIRST FOUR OUT

17. Deming - D6P

18. Eldorado - D5P

19. Clovis - D3P

20. Capital - DRUP

{{ article.author_name }}