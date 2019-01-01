Girls: Way Too Early PIT Stop
NMPreps.com's look at the potential match-ups for the 2019 New Mexico High School Basketball State Tournament.
Related: Top Seniors | Top Juniors | Top Sophomores | Top Freshmen
DISTRICT PREDICTIONS
District 1-5A
Cleveland (8-2)
Rio Rancho (7-3)
Volcano Vista (7-2)
Cibola (3-6)
Atrisco Heritage (2-4)
District 2-5A
West Mesa (9-0)
La Cueva (7-0)
Piedra Vista (11-2)
Farmington (10-2)
Eldorado (2-5)
District 3-5A
Mayfield (9-4)
Centennial (7-5)
Alamogordo (8-2)
Onate (7-6)
Las Cruces (6-7)
Deming (10-1)
Gadsden (1-8)
District 4-5A
Hobbs (12-1)
Carlsbad (8-2)
Clovis (4-8)
Roswell (2-7)
District 5-5A
Sandia (6-1)
Capital (4-4)
Albuquerque (1-6
)Santa Fe (5-7)
Manzano (2-5)
Rio Grande (0-7)
STATE TOURNAMENT PREDICTIONS
HOST A FIRST ROUND GAME
1. West Mesa - District Champ
2. Hobbs - District Champ
3. La Cueva - DRUP
4. Mayfield -District Champ
5. Cleveland - District Champ
6. Rio Rancho - DRUP
7. Piedra Vista - D3P
8. Carlsbad - DRUP
NEXT FOUR
9. Sandia - District Champ
10. Centennial - DRUP
11. Volcano Vista - D3P
12. Farmington - D4P
BUBBLE
13. Alamogordo - D3P
14. Onate - D4P
15. Cibola - D4P
16. Las Cruces - D5P
FIRST FOUR OUT
17. Deming - D6P
18. Eldorado - D5P
19. Clovis - D3P
20. Capital - DRUP
Join the Conversation
More PIT Stop by Chantz Atcitty
4A Basketball (Coming Soon)
2A Basketball (Coming Soon)