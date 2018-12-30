NMPreps.com's full recap of the week in New Mexico High School Girls Basketball. #nmpreps

Saturday (Over)Reaction

Hobbs KC wasn't ready! Haha. No but really, Hobbs is unlike a lot of teams in the state and have the case to be number one (along with West Mesa). KC got a lot of props from folks down south, but Hobbs had the better matchup heading into this game. Shoutout to Roswell and Aztec putting on a solid game despite both teams looking up from the bottom of their respective classes. Still plenty of time to turn around the season.

Los Lunas Gallup is the most wildcard-esque team I know. They could be getting outplayed and down by 20, but as soon as they get a 6-0 run, the game changes. With Antone back in the lineup, they're still struggling to get some strong wins. They're no less dangerous though. Cibola got a much needed win against a mid-tier Alamogordo that took a hit in this loss to Cibola. Both teams are vying for at-large bids at this point. It'll be interesting to see where they stand in the upcoming 5A Pit Stop. Oh my Santa Fe.

Clovis Farmington did not get the start they wanted and it clearly looked like Piedra Vista could've hung 100 on them when they were up 22. A dominant win despite the 11:30am tipoff.

More from Week 5: Top 20 Player Performances from Week 5

LCPS West Mesa yet again let a team believe for a half they could possibly get the win. Mayfield down a possession and then that darn third quarter that so many coaches dread happened. West Mesa didn't look back. That "next gear" aspect of teams like West Mesa and Hobbs truly set them apart. Can Centennial maintain a lead? I'm just asking because at a few key points in the game they were up big on Rio Rancho. Now, yes, RR is good. We all know this. But this has happened too many times for the Lady Hawks. They're a good team, but until they can close out opponents, they're mid-tier at best in 5A.

Goddard Miyamura had a solid lead at halftime against Franklin. But a terrible, awful third quarter doomed the Patriots. Franklin came out firing and before Miyamura could respond, Franklin was up big. Tough loss for Miyamura knowing they had played a good half of hoops. But again, Miyamura is right in the mix in every game. This might be their first "bad" loss.

Related Reads