NMPreps - Girls: Week Four New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings

NMPreps New Mexico Top-20 Team Rankings is a ranking that considers all classification to determine the top-20 teams in the State.

NMPreps Power-20 (April 13th, 2021)

No. 1 Hobbs Eagles (3-0): Wins: Silver

No. 2 Volcano Vista Hawks (5-0, 3-0 district): Wins: Valley, Highland, Rio Rancho

No. 3 Centennial Hawks (4-0, 4-0 district): Wins: Mayfield, Deming, Onate

No. 4 Eldorado Eagles (3-1, 3-1 district): Wins: Farmington, West Mesa