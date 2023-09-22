Welcome back, welcome back, weeeeeelcome back. Well, I haven't done my Mohs Hardness Scale since 2019 but that stops today just like my geology career (circa 2008 freshmen Geology 101 class). This feature will take a twist on the "contenders/pretenders" take. Others will regurgitate "grades", or "tiers" so this is just our take on the favorites to win state.
This mineral hardness is a measure of its relative resistance to scratching. Here, for New Mexico high school football, it's our favorites to win the title and level against all teams in each class.
Grine: The Mohs Hardness Scale
Diamond (Scale Number 10)
Group: Cleveland
Hardness: The defending champs suffered an upset loss last week losing their Top-25 ranking but the Storm will get healthy and continue as the favorite to win yet another 6A state championship. They've already beat the top two contenders (next group). Diamond are at the top of the scale.