Welcome back, welcome back, weeeeeelcome back. Well, I haven't done my Mohs Hardness Scale since 2019 but that stops today just like my geology career (circa 2008 freshmen Geology 101 class). This feature will take a twist on the "contenders/pretenders" take. Others will regurgitate "grades", or "tiers" so this is just our take on the favorites to win state.

Related: Week 6 New Mexico high School football rankings

This mineral hardness is a measure of its relative resistance to scratching. Here, for New Mexico high school football, it's our favorites to win the title and level against all teams in each class.