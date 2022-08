NMPreps' Joshua Grine continues his interview tour with some of the top New Mexico high school athletes. #nmpreps

Today, we sit down with top ranked quarterback Aidan Armenta (2023) from the La Cueva Bears. Armenta passed for 2,696-yards and 28-passing touchdowns during a 10-2 season in 2021. Armenta also holds an offer from the University of New Mexico.