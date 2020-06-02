NMPreps.com site manager Joshua Griñe chats with another one of our top prospects in New Mexico high school football. Artesia WR Braxton McDonald takes time to share his story with us.

Full name: Braxton Cole McDonald

Jersey Number: 10

Why that number: I had it freshman year so I decided to stick with it throughout high school.

Favorite football player: Odell Beckham Jr.

Favorite team: NY Giants

Who does your game resemble: Tyreek Hill and Julian Edelman are guys I love to study and learn from them.

Continue Here



