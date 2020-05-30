NMPreps - Grine: Rapid Fire with Rio Rancho RB Zachary Vigil

Today, NMPreps.com's site manager Joshua Grine chats with another of our top players in New Mexico high school football. Rapid fire will ask quick questions that allow athletes to share their story.

Grine: Full Name?

Vigil: Zachary Kieth Vigil

Grine: Number?

Vigil: #21

Grine: Why 21?

Vigil: I chose this number because over the past two years at Rio Rancho the starting running backs have worn #21 and I wanted to keep that tradition going.

Grine: Who is/was your favorite player?

Vigil: My favorite football player is Christian McCaffrey.

Grine: Favorite football team?

Vigil: My favorite team is the Denver Broncos.

Grine: Which player does your game resemble?

