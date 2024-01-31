Three key takeaways from last night's action in New Mexico high school basketball.

Hope Christian Joins the Party: The Hope Christian Huskies (No. 4 NMPreps Team Rankings) secured a thrilling 49-48 victory over the top-ranked Valley Vikings (No. 1), solidifying their presence in the Final Four conversation and Tier 1 of Class 4A.

Eldorado Spoils the Party: Eldorado Eagles played host to the Farmington Scorpios in a high-stakes matchp that ended in an electrifying overtime victory for the Eagles, sealing an 80-77 OT win. For the Scorpios, it marked their third loss of the season, showcasing the unpredictable journey they've had in the rankings—moving up, dropping down, and now facing potential shifts again. Eldorado's triumph not only handed Farmington a significant setback but also strengthened their bid for postseason contention.

