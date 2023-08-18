Bernalillo 12, Valley 6 - Final

It wasn't pretty but the Bernalillo Spartans pulled an opening night upset over the Valley Vikings, 12-6. All 18 points scored in the first half with a few key defensive stops that propelled the Spartans to victory.A first quarter goal line stop by Bernalillo that led to a fumble by the Vikings killed an early momentum strike. Later a sack on Vikings quarterback Julian Butkivich led to the Spartans first touchdown of night. Uriel Castro (QB) hit a rising player in WR Mason Espinda-McChriston in the deep corner.Daniel Garcia of Valley scored on a 90-yard kick off return immediately after the Spartans score. The Spartans defense led to another score as they got to quarterback Butkivich again on a sack that would lead to the next Spartans score. This time is was RB Diego Molinar for the score.Bernalillo starts the season 1-0 and avenges an opening night loss to Valley (0-1) in 2022. This also evens the Cobos Bowl with nephew beating uncle this time around.

Thursday Scores

Albuquerque Academy 50, Rio Grande 0 - F

Crownpoint 14, Valley-Sanders AZ 6 - F

Eunice 40, Raton 29 - F

Gadsden 42, Ruidoso 0 - F

Jal 42, Centennial (JV) 28 - F

Los Alamos 35, Espanola Valley 0 - F

Loving 34, Carlsbad (JV) 7 - F

Robertson 28, Socorro 13 - F

Santa Rosa 68, Cleveland (JV) 35 - F