Hoops: Daily Dimes - December 11th

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com's daily guide to New Mexico high school basketball.

TUESDAY - BIG THREE PLUS ONE

Odessa-Permian, TX beats Hobbs by 40-points, 72-36. The 12th ranked (5A) Eagles fall to 3-4 on the season and continue their up and down start to the season.

The upset of the night came with unranked Grants (2-0) going on the road to rival Bernalilo (3-1) and giving the second ranked Spartans their firs loss of the season. Grants first-year head coach Mark Teel with an impressive start.

