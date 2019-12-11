TUESDAY - BIG THREE PLUS ONE

Odessa-Permian, TX beats Hobbs by 40-points, 72-36. The 12th ranked (5A) Eagles fall to 3-4 on the season and continue their up and down start to the season.

The upset of the night came with unranked Grants (2-0) going on the road to rival Bernalilo (3-1) and giving the second ranked Spartans their firs loss of the season. Grants first-year head coach Mark Teel with an impressive start.