NMPreps.com's guide to New Mexico high school basketball and what games to watch.This weekend also kicks-off the Gallup Tournament.

MUST-SEE GAMES

Las Cruces (11-1) at Los Lunas (7-4), 2pm

Preview: Our big three for the day turns into a big two with the limited amount of games taking place across New Mexico on Thursday. Continue reading here

Gallup Bracket