NMPreps.com's team rankings in New Mexico high school basketball for week three of the season.

5A BASKETBALL (DECEMBER 9TH)

No. 1 Cleveland Storm (2-0): Went 2-0 last week with road wins over Albuquerque (79-60) and Clovis (60-59).

No. 2 Las Cruces Bulldawgs (3-0): Went 2-0 last week with wins over Sandia (66-42) and on the road at El Paso-Coronado (60-59).

No. 3 Santa Fe Demons (3-0): Went 3-0 last week with wins over Los Alamos (62-25), Goddard (73-48), and Capital (48-45, OT). The won the Santa Fe Tournament over the weekend.

No. 4 Onate Knights (5-0): The Knights went 3-0 last week with wins over El Paso-Franklin (58-50), Manzano (55-41), and Sandia (67-34).

