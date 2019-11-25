New Mexico high school basketball rankings.

NMPreps weekly power 16 team rankings for the 2019/2020 New Mexico high school basketball season.

5A BASKETBALL

1. Atrisco Heritage

Last Season: 22-7 | State Champs

Why: Joziah Ramos (2020) has been one of the best guards to watch every March and is coming off a 24 points per game season.

2. Cleveland

Last Season: 26-7 | Final Four

Why: The Storm took the eventual state champs into overtime in the Final Four last season and although they lost two next level talents we like what they return. This team will be anchored by Clayton Watson III (2021) and Nathan Hasberry (2021) a junior combo worth the watch.

