As we delve into the new week of high school basketball action in New Mexico, let's take a look at the top three teams in the 5A category and preview the upcoming matchups that promise to keep the competition intense.#nmpreps

1. Cleveland Storm (9-2 overall): The Storm maintained their position atop the rankings after a week of rest. Head Coach Zack Cole, returning to face his former team at Santa Fe High School on January 9th, adds an extra layer of anticipation to an already must-see contest. The Storm, with their stellar 9-2 record, are poised to continue their dominance in the 5A division.

2. Volcano Vista Hawks (11-1 overall): The Hawks, holding strong at the second spot, had a week off but are ready to hit the court against the Manzano Monarchs (4-5 overall) on Tuesday, January 9th. With an impressive 11-1 overall record, Volcano Vista aims to showcase their skills and maintain their standing among the top contenders.

3. Organ Mountain Knights (10-1 overall): Securing the third spot, the Organ Mountain Knights demonstrated their prowess in week six with a decisive road victory over 4A Silver, clinching the game 69-33. With only one loss on the season, the Knights are determined to hold their ground and make waves in the 5A basketball scene.

Continued Rankings: The comprehensive rankings cover all 27 5A basketball teams, providing a daily snapshot of their standings. Stay tuned as we update these rankings nightly, reflecting the outcomes and results of each matchup. As the week unfolds, the landscape of 5A basketball in New Mexico will change.

