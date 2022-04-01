Moore: Quitters

When an athlete quits a sport, the reason most often given for quitting is something along the lines of, “It just isn’t fun any more.” Often the reason the sport is not fun any more is because the athlete has been surpassed in skill and is experiencing failure. Failure certainly is not fun. Along with the newfound failure, athletes may have pressure from parents to excel, adding to the stress of the athlete. Quitting alleviates stress from peers, coaches, and family along with easing the stress of time, school, and social demands.

Many coaches have had an athlete come in to quit the day after a game. Perhaps he or she did not get to play, maybe the family was in the stands, friends questioned the athlete as to why he or she didn’t play, and the athlete feels the sense of failure. Privately, the athletes may give excuses. “The coach doesn’t like me.” “Coach has his/her favorites.” “Coach doesn’t know what he/she is doing.” But in the coaches’ office, the athlete will give the, “it isn’t fun any more,” excuse, perhaps knowing it is the easiest path to quitting. Any professional spending time with teenagers knows that one of their greatest fears is embarrassment. Playing sports forces them to put themselves out there in an exhibition of skill. This bravery, although not recognized immediately, will be the very mettle that gets them through hard times as adults. The embarrassed athlete provides coaches with a great challenge.

