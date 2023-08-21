In a locker room full of officials you will find an amazing collection of compression garments, knee braces, ankle wraps, copper fit, and all manner of pain reliever. The pre-game is a unique experience for new officials. Jumping into the world of officiating from coaching is indescribable in 1000 words or less, but I may be able to give some insight to coaches about who these guys are prepping for a game like they are one of the players, only different. I am going to make some wide generalizations here and will not try to describe any one individual.

The White Hat: This is the crew leader, the Referee in charge of rules enforcement, crew management, and usually the most experienced guy out there. Ask this guy a question about intentional grounding and you might miss a meal after the explanations are done. This is not because they lack social skills, it is because they are thorough and do not want ANY confusion. Every rule in football has articles and exceptions. For new guys like myself, the white hats are invaluable. Most of these guys have decades of experience and are a great source for new officials. Coaches should take the time to know the white hats, just like they take the time to know fellow coaches.

The Grizzled Vet: These old guys are even more valuable to new officials than the white hats. There are no convoluted explanations but short to-the-point answers with maybe a bad word mixed in. They are the guys who tell you to remove your flag and bean bag before approaching the urinal or you will be picking them up out of the bottom of the urinal hoping nobody saw you. They are very good with coaches and kids and usually can officiate all or mostly all positions. Sometimes they may be too grizzled, a little rough around the edges, but they have earned it.

The Other White Hat: If you are lucky, you might have very experienced officials at every position. Playoff crews might have multiple officials who work as white hats during the year. These guys have to bite their tongue at times when not working as the crew chief. They have to change their approach, but many enjoy moving to a position they learned early in their careers. Too many white hats is not always a good thing, but these guys are pros and adjust to the situation.

The Young Gun: These guys with a few years under their belts and aspirations of calling college football are great for the game. They are young and fast and can play the back judge spot. If they are serious about moving up, they know the rules very well. They keep their noses in the rule book and take on new challenges. They will be white hats one day so meet them early.

The Rookie: These guys are normally great to have on your sideline because they do not want to bring any attention to themselves. Usually, they are not throwing the flag unless there is something flagrant. Coaches should be able to adjust expectations when they get a newbie. Some advice...don’t beg for calls and be grateful they are not flagging your team either.

One important thing to remember is that all of these guys will miss a call. We all want to get them right all the time, but we don’t. We will watch film, try to see where we went wrong, and try to be better in the future. Sometimes, we were in the right spot, did everything right, and simply missed the call. I wish I could explain how this happens. Have you ever watched an NFL game and watched a play go under review only to have officials miss it in super slow motion?

Get 20 officials in a room and show a single play. The discussion NEVER ends. The setting could be used as punishment for people who yell about missed calls. Get a room of 20 coaches playing, “you make the call,” and you will get a lot of incorrect calls even in slow motion. Get a room full of 20 fans together and there is no chance they agree on the correct call and there might be a fight. Until one horrible day in the future when robo-officials call the games, we have a bunch of guys who love football, wrapping knees and ankles, feeling the butterflies, and doing the very best they can.

So I made a load of generalizations here but it is important to remember, all officials are good and all are bad at times. Just having the courage to put the stripes on should be enough for players, coaches, and fans to respect them. Always, coaches are the stewards of the game. Learn the rules, learn what it takes to be an official, and teach your players fans and fellow coaches how to interact with officials.

Good luck this year to everyone who makes Friday nights possible.

