Moore: The C Team

Many times I walked out of the back gym to be greeted by the Head Varsity Coach and the JV Coach. “How did you do?” they would ask. “We won.” was always my reply regardless of what the score was. This was a running joke among coaches. The point was that nobody cared about the C team game. There were fewer than a dozen fans, I knew our record but nobody else did, there would be no game film, and there would be no write-up in tomorrow’s newspaper. So if we got hammered by 30 in some dungeon of a back gym with the echo of bouncing basketballs still ringing in my head I would say, “We won.” Nobody could ever prove otherwise.