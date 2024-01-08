In this week's unveiling of the New Mexico high school basketball team rankings, the spotlight is on the dynamic landscape of 3A. With the season well underway, notable events unfolded, shaping the standings and offering fans intriguing narratives to follow. St. Michael's hosted the Horsemen shootout, West Las Vegas notched its tenth win, and a shuffle among teams in the 6-10 spots added an extra layer of excitement. Let's delve into the top three teams leading the charge in 3A basketball for the week of January 8th. #nmpreps

3A Top Three Teams

1. Navajo Prep Eagles (7-4 overall): Remaining idle during week 6, the Eagles maintain their stronghold on the top spot. With losses solely to formidable 5A and 4A opponents, Navajo Prep continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the 3A scene.

2. Robertson Cardinals (11-1 overall): The Cardinals assert their dominance at the second position, securing a flawless 3-0 record in the past week. Victories over Portales (66-39), Pojoaque Valley (67-65), and Farwell, Texas (65-51) underscore Robertson's prowess and determination.

3. Santa Fe Indian Braves (9-2 overall): With a week of inactivity, the Braves maintain their grip on the third spot. The coming weeks will be crucial for Santa Fe Indian as they aim to build on their impressive 9-2 overall record.

