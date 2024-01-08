Navigating the Landscape: Week 7 Insights into 3A & 2A Team Rankings
In this week's unveiling of the New Mexico high school basketball team rankings, the spotlight is on the dynamic landscape of 3A. With the season well underway, notable events unfolded, shaping the standings and offering fans intriguing narratives to follow. St. Michael's hosted the Horsemen shootout, West Las Vegas notched its tenth win, and a shuffle among teams in the 6-10 spots added an extra layer of excitement. Let's delve into the top three teams leading the charge in 3A basketball for the week of January 8th. #nmpreps
3A Top Three Teams
1. Navajo Prep Eagles (7-4 overall): Remaining idle during week 6, the Eagles maintain their stronghold on the top spot. With losses solely to formidable 5A and 4A opponents, Navajo Prep continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the 3A scene.
2. Robertson Cardinals (11-1 overall): The Cardinals assert their dominance at the second position, securing a flawless 3-0 record in the past week. Victories over Portales (66-39), Pojoaque Valley (67-65), and Farwell, Texas (65-51) underscore Robertson's prowess and determination.
3. Santa Fe Indian Braves (9-2 overall): With a week of inactivity, the Braves maintain their grip on the third spot. The coming weeks will be crucial for Santa Fe Indian as they aim to build on their impressive 9-2 overall record.
Shifting Dynamics: Week 7 2A Rankings
In the ever-evolving landscape of New Mexico high school basketball, Week 7 brings forth revelations and recalibrations in the 2A team rankings. Academy for Technology and the Classics (ATC) embarked on a journey south, showcasing their prowess in the Jal Panther Invitational. Meanwhile, Tularosa's undefeated streak comes to an end, and the top ten witnesses a reshuffle after the leading quartet. Here's a closer look at the top three teams setting the tone for 2A basketball in the week of January 8th. #nmpreps
2A Top Three Teams
1. Academy for Technology and the Classics (11-2 overall): Making a statement in the Jal Panther Invite, ATC emerged victorious, securing the championship with a 53-41 triumph over Hobbs-JV. Their path to glory included notable victories against Eunice (60-36) in the semifinals and Loving (49-38) in the opening round.
2. Pecos Panthers (9-5 overall): With an impressive 3-0 record in the past week, the Panthers demonstrated their mettle. Wins over Escalante (78-46), Mora (66-61), and Questa (72-32) propelled Pecos to the second spot, solidifying their standing in the 2A hierarchy.
3. Tularosa Wildcats (8-1 overall): Experiencing their first setback of the season, the Wildcats faced a formidable Magdalena squad and succumbed to a 59-31 defeat. Despite this loss, Tularosa retains a commendable 8-1 overall record and remains a force in 2A basketball.
