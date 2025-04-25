New Mexico High School Baseball Playoff Watch

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, the Class 4A playoff picture is beginning to take shape. Here's a tiered breakdown of where teams currently stand heading into the postseason chase.

Artesia

St. Pius X

Grants

Artesia has emerged as the clear front-runner for the No. 1 seed and is the favorite to win the 4A state title. Behind them, St. Pius X and Grants are closely matched as the next best in the field both from District 5-4A. The Sartans are the reigning 2023 champions, while Grants captured last year's 2024 title—both programs know what it takes to make a deep run.