New Mexico high school basketball 2020 Coach of the Year

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com's candidates for the 2020 New Mexico high school basketball coach of the year. #nmpreps

CANDIDATES

William Benjamin - Las Cruces - Vote Here

Justin Woody - Highland - Vote Here

Greg Brown - Volcano Vista - Vote Here

Joe Coleman - Valley - Vote Here

Kevin Lackey - Melrose - Vote Here

Ben Gomez - Capital - Vote Here

Clifton Davidson - Bosque - Vote Here

Jake Herrin - Albuquerque Academy - Vote Here

Jake Mattox - Valencia - Vote Here

Ira Harge Jr - Pecos - Vote Here

