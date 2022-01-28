 NMPreps - New Mexico High School Basketball: Del Norte Duo Shines on Thursday Night
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-28 06:56:34 -0600') }} basketball

New Mexico High School Basketball: Del Norte Duo Shines on Thursday Night

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine

NMPreps list of the top player performances from Thursday night in New Mexico high school basketball. #nmpreps

Del Norte Tops Hope Christian, 81-71

The duo that led the Del Norte Knights to the 2021 state championship is getting back to form. Shane Douma-Sanchez (2023), the 2021 New Mexico Mr. Basketball, poured in 21 points on Thursday night hitting six 3-pointers. His partner Judah Casaus (2023) scoring 20 points in the win.

Continue Here: Top 20 Performances from Thursday Night

