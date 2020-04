NMPreps.com's way-too-early New Mexico high school basketball team rankings.

EAST MOUNTAIN TIMBERWOLVES

Last season: 2-23 overall, 0-10 district

Skinny: The Timberwolves basketball program is coming off a 2-win season under first-year head coach Nathan Cordova. The Timberwolves hope to make a leap in year two and could be much improved in year two but they have to replace five graduating players. Continue the conversation here.