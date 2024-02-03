Alamogordo notched a significant home victory in overtime, triumphing over Las Cruces 65-56. Jason Warren led the scoring charge with 20 points, showcasing Alamogordo's balanced offensive approach, where different players step up each night. Kai Bickham added 12 points, and Tre Sanders contributed 11 in the hard-fought win.

La Cueva showcased resilience or tapped into their talent pool, with highly-regarded prospect Dylan Chavez delivering a stellar 35-point performance. Eric Jacobsen's crucial three-pointers also played a key role in their 87-71 victory over Farmington. Despite the loss, Cody Vassar Steen stood out with an impressive 36-point effort for Farmington.

Hobbs pulled off an upset against the visiting and top-ten ranked Clovis, securing a narrow 68-67 win. The win showcased the depth of Hobbs, with four Eagles contributing double-figure scoring. Braylon Vegas and Abraham Pena led the charge with 17 points each, accompanied by the 6-foot-10 post Parker Henderson, who added 13 points. Meanwhile, Max Roche and JJ Saiz each contributed 12 points. On the Clovis side, Marvin Cox posted a formidable 17 points.

With this pivotal victory, Hobbs improved to 9-13 overall and 1-1 in district 4-5A. Clovis, now standing at 14-7 overall and 1-1 in district 4-5A, faced a setback in their impressive season.

Artesia asserted dominance in 4-4A with a 60-47 win over Lovington. In other notable matchups, top-ranked 5A team Volcano Vista overwhelmed Rio Rancho 92-54, Sandia utilized a barrage of threes led by Crayton Johnson's 23 points to defeat Piedra Vista 97-45, and Santa Fe High orchestrated a second-half surge (26-8 run) to secure a 65-54 win over Capital. Organ Mountain maintained perfection in 3-5A with a 67-51 victory over Centennial, while Roswell controlled 4-5A, defeating Carlsbad 57-55 and improving to 2-0 in district play.