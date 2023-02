Farmington Scorpions (13-9, 2-4): 1-1 last week.

Carlsbad Cavemen (15-7, 2-0): 2-0 last week.

Los Lunas Tigers (18-4, 5-1): 2-0 last week.

Atrisco Heritage Jaguars (18-5, 2-3 overall): 1-1 last week.

Rio Rancho Rams (15-7, 2-2): 1-1 last week.

West Mesa Mustangs (16-6, 4-2): 1-1 last week.

Organ Mountain Knights (18-3, 6-0): 2-0 last week.

Sandia Matadors (18-4, 5-1): 2-0 last week.

Cleveland Storm (17-6, 4-1): 1-1 last week.

Volcano Vista Hawks (21-1, 4-1): 2-0 last week.

NMPreps New Mexico High School Basketball Week 12 Team Rankings. #nmpreps

