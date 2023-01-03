5A boys basketball guide for the day in New Mexico high school basketball. NMPreps Daily Dimes is a daily view of the schedule in New Mexico high school basketball.

5A BASKETBALL

Artesia (4-6) at Carlsbad (7-6)

Capital (7-3) at Los Alamos (3-7)

Cibola (2-9) at Sandia (8-2)

Cleveland (9-2) vs Hope Christian (5-4), 5:30p

Deming (4-7) at Centennial (4-8)

Eldorado (7-3) at Del Norte (7-3)

Highland (7-3) at Manzano (4-5)

Los Lunas (9-2) at Organ Mountain (12-1)

Lovington (7-3) at Roswell (7-6)

Miyamura (2-8) at Piedra Vista (1-12)

Rio Rancho (8-4) at La Cueva (7-2)

Santa Fe (6-5) vs Atrisco Heritage (10-1), 5:30p

Shiprock (2-6) at Farmington (6-5)

Tascosa TX (10-10) at Clovis (8-5), 6pm

Volcano Vista (11-0) vs Albuquerque (3-7), 5:30p

West Mesa (7-3) vs Hobbs (7-5), 5:30p

Breakdown

Los Lunas (9-2) at Organ Mountain (12-1), 7 p.m: Much of the excitement for this week will be with the start of the APS Metro Championships. Well, this game has the most significance for the night. The two teams swapped places in the NMPreps team rankings this week (No. 5 and No. 6). Both feature next-level talents and early Mr. Basketball candidates -- Jalin Holland (Los Lunas) and Brandon Kehres (Organ Mountain). Prediction: Continue Here

Rio Rancho (8-4) at La Cueva (7-2), 7:15 p.m.: The second of two games taking place at La Cueva High School this evening in what is arguably the toughest quadrant of the first round. La Cueva (ranked No. 4) will look to fight off a hot Rio Rancho team coming off a 3-0 weekend. The other game should roll along with Volcano Vista (No. 1) taking care of Albuquerque High. Prediction: Continue Here

West Mesa (7-3) vs Hobbs (7-5), 5:30 p.m.: At Del Norte High School, the West Mesa Mustangs and Hobbs Eagles square off in the first of two games taking place at the school. Hobbs playing in their first APS Metro Championship after a revamped bracket featuring teams outside of Albuquerque-Rio Rancho. This game puts two teams sitting around the 10-12 range and looking for a resume win to start the 2023 portion of their season. Prediction: Continue Here