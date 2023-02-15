News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-15 07:56:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

New Mexico High School Basketball Schedule: Wednesday Daily Dimes

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

NMPreps daily schedule review of New Mexico high school basketball games taking place across the state. #nmpreps

Wednesday, February 15th

(2-5A) - West Mesa (18-6, 6-2) will host Eldorado (15-9, 5-3) tonight looking to lock up the 2-spot in the district. Eldorado win would put the teams in a tie for second place. Eldorado took the first game 58-54.

(1-4A) - Gallup (17-7, 7-1) vs Kirtland Central (17-7, 7-1): The winner will lock up the district championship. Gallup took the first meeting between the teams.

(2-2A) - Santa Rosa (18-6, 2-2) will travel to Texico (13-10, 2-2) as both teams look to finish in the 2-spot for the district and likely earning a top-four seed in next months state tournament.

(6-1A) - Melrose (18-4, 5-1) at Fort Sumner (22-2, 6-0): Fort Sumner will look to win the district tonight with a win over Melrose. The Foxes took the first meeting 63-53.

Chesterton Academy at NMSD, 6:30pm

Clayton at Pecos, 7:30pm

Clovis Christian at Grady, 6pm

Cuba at Sandia Prep, 7pm

Des Moines at Roy/Mosquero, 6pm

Eldorado at West Mesa, 7:30pm

Estancia at NACA, 6:30pm

Kirtland Central at Gallup, 6pm

Laguna-Acoma at Dulce, 7:30pm

Melrose at Fort Sumner, 6:30pm

Moriarty at Pojoaque Valley, 7pm

Mountainair at Alamo Navajo, 5:30pm

Questa at Penasco, 7pm

Santa Fe Indian at Santa Fe Prep, 7pm

Santa Fe Waldorf at Coronado, 6pm

Santa Rosa at Texico, 7pm

Tohajiilee at Pine Hill, 6:30pm

West Las Vegas at St. Michael's, 5pm

Related

5A Bracketology

4A Bracketology

3A Bracketology

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}