New Mexico High School Basketball Schedule: Wednesday Daily Dimes
NMPreps daily schedule review of New Mexico high school basketball games taking place across the state. #nmpreps
Wednesday, February 15th
(2-5A) - West Mesa (18-6, 6-2) will host Eldorado (15-9, 5-3) tonight looking to lock up the 2-spot in the district. Eldorado win would put the teams in a tie for second place. Eldorado took the first game 58-54.
(1-4A) - Gallup (17-7, 7-1) vs Kirtland Central (17-7, 7-1): The winner will lock up the district championship. Gallup took the first meeting between the teams.
(2-2A) - Santa Rosa (18-6, 2-2) will travel to Texico (13-10, 2-2) as both teams look to finish in the 2-spot for the district and likely earning a top-four seed in next months state tournament.
(6-1A) - Melrose (18-4, 5-1) at Fort Sumner (22-2, 6-0): Fort Sumner will look to win the district tonight with a win over Melrose. The Foxes took the first meeting 63-53.
Chesterton Academy at NMSD, 6:30pm
Clayton at Pecos, 7:30pm
Clovis Christian at Grady, 6pm
Cuba at Sandia Prep, 7pm
Des Moines at Roy/Mosquero, 6pm
Eldorado at West Mesa, 7:30pm
Estancia at NACA, 6:30pm
Kirtland Central at Gallup, 6pm
Laguna-Acoma at Dulce, 7:30pm
Melrose at Fort Sumner, 6:30pm
Moriarty at Pojoaque Valley, 7pm
Mountainair at Alamo Navajo, 5:30pm
Questa at Penasco, 7pm
Santa Fe Indian at Santa Fe Prep, 7pm
Santa Fe Waldorf at Coronado, 6pm
Santa Rosa at Texico, 7pm
Tohajiilee at Pine Hill, 6:30pm
West Las Vegas at St. Michael's, 5pm