NMPreps daily schedule review of New Mexico high school basketball games taking place across the state. #nmpreps

(2-5A) - West Mesa (18-6, 6-2) will host Eldorado (15-9, 5-3) tonight looking to lock up the 2-spot in the district. Eldorado win would put the teams in a tie for second place. Eldorado took the first game 58-54.

(1-4A) - Gallup (17-7, 7-1) vs Kirtland Central (17-7, 7-1): The winner will lock up the district championship. Gallup took the first meeting between the teams.

(2-2A) - Santa Rosa (18-6, 2-2) will travel to Texico (13-10, 2-2) as both teams look to finish in the 2-spot for the district and likely earning a top-four seed in next months state tournament.

(6-1A) - Melrose (18-4, 5-1) at Fort Sumner (22-2, 6-0): Fort Sumner will look to win the district tonight with a win over Melrose. The Foxes took the first meeting 63-53.