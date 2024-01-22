NMPreps Daily Team Rankings: This season, we are committed to providing real-time updates to the team rankings throughout the week. As teams secure victories or face defeats, our rankings will dynamically adjust, reflecting their current standing in the season based on the latest outcomes. Stay tuned for the most up-to-date team rankings throughout this exciting season.

In Class 3A, there are no notable changes in the rankings this week. West Las Vegas experienced a setback, dropping three consecutive games at the Hope Christian Tournament to St. Pius X (74-56), Bloomfield (54-48 OT), and Shiprock (77-75), resulting in a slight move down in the rankings. Meanwhile, Hot Springs had a 2-1 performance in the same tournament, securing victories over Shiprock (74-72) and Bloomfield (47-36), with a loss to Taos (56-46) in the opener.

District play kicked off in the northwest district (1-3A), where Navajo Prep showcased dominance with two comfortable wins. However, the battle for the second spot seems competitive, with Tohatchi and Newcomb in contention, while Thoreau, Zuni, and Crownpoint could vie for the third position. Unfortunately for Wingate, they seem to be headed to the cellar with two initial losses against Zuni and Crownpoint.

