NMPreps weekly look at the top player performances from the week in New Mexico High School Basketball. #nmpreps

Highland High School center Jose Murillo (2022) continues to lead the Hornets with 29 points in a win over Valley, 61-43.

Ja'Kwon Hill (Volcano Vista/2022) adds to his player of the year candidacy with an 18 point showing over Cleveland Friday evening.

