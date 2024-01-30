NMPreps Daily Team Rankings: This season, we are committed to providing real-time updates to the team rankings throughout the week. As teams secure victories or face defeats, our rankings will dynamically adjust, reflecting their current standing in the season based on the latest outcomes. Stay tuned for the most up-to-date team rankings throughout this exciting season.#nmpreps

Shuffle at the Top:

In a surprising turn of events, VAlley has catapulted from the third spot to claim the throne at nmber one, while Albuquerque Academy maintained its hold at the second position. Meanwhile, Highland, which previously held the top spot, has slipped to third. The recent upsets tell a tale of unpredictability, with Valley upsetting Albuquerque Academy, Albuquerque Academy turning the tables on Highland, and, in a twist of fate, Highland securing a victory over Valley. The top echelon of 4A basketball is experiencing a rollercoaster ride, setting the stage for an intense battle in March. All three teams seem destined for the Final Four.

Uncertainty in the Teens:

The mid-range of our rankings, spanning from 10 to 20, remains a hotbed of volatility, with teams jostling for positions almost every week. Significant developments since our last ranking include Gallup pulling off an upset against Portales, Espanola Valley triumphing over Pojoaque Valley, Del Norte causing a shocker against Bernalillo, and Shiprock asserting itself as the frontrunner in 1-4A with a quality win over Rehoboth Christian. As we approach Selection Sunday, the 4A bubble is reaching its zenith, promising heartbreaks and intense competition for coveted spots.

