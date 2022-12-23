New Mexico High School Basketball: Week 5 Top Player Performances
New Mexico high school basketball's week five top player performances. NMPreps weekly list of the top performances from the week. #nmpreps
December 18th-22nd
Adam Montoya - St Mikes - 48 points vs Albuquerque
Cameron Dyer - La Cueva - 18 points, 12 rebounds vs Del Norte
Chris Lopez-Burton - Valley - 17 points vs Cibola.
Chris Parra - Atrisco Heritage - 16 points vs Valley
Cody Vassar-Steen - Farmington - 21 points vs Bernalillo
Daniel Lovato - La Cueva - 21 points, 10 rebounds vs Del Norte
Daniel Steverson - Cleveland - 16 points vs Espanola Valley.
Send us your stats to grinejosh@yahoo.com