News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-23 00:35:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

New Mexico High School Basketball: Week 5 Top Player Performances

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

New Mexico high school basketball's week five top player performances. NMPreps weekly list of the top performances from the week. #nmpreps

December 18th-22nd

Adam Montoya - St Mikes - 48 points vs Albuquerque

Cameron Dyer - La Cueva - 18 points, 12 rebounds vs Del Norte

Chris Lopez-Burton - Valley - 17 points vs Cibola.

Chris Parra - Atrisco Heritage - 16 points vs Valley

Cody Vassar-Steen - Farmington - 21 points vs Bernalillo

Daniel Lovato - La Cueva - 21 points, 10 rebounds vs Del Norte

Daniel Steverson - Cleveland - 16 points vs Espanola Valley.

30 Top Player Performances: Continue Here

Send us your stats to grinejosh@yahoo.com

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}