2022-12-26 basketball

New Mexico High School Basketball Week 6 5A Team Rankings

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
NMPreps weekly team rankings. The following rankings are for the 2022/2023 New Mexico high school basketball team rankings. #nmpreps

5A BASKETBALL

Volcano Vista Hawks (11-0 overall): 3-0 last week.

Sandia Matadors (8-2 overall): 2-1 last week.

Atrisco Heritage Jaguars (10-1 overall): 1-0 last week.

La Cueva Bears (4-2 overall): 1-0 last week.

Los Lunas Tigers (7-1 overall): 1-0 last week.

Organ Mountain Knights (9-1 overall): 1-0 last week.

Cleveland Storm (7-1 overall): 2-0 last week.

Las Cruces (6-3 overall): 2-0 last week.

Eldorado Golden Eagles (7-3 overall): Open.

Hobbs Eagles (6-3 overall): 1-0 last week.

West Mesa Mustangs (6-3 overall): 1-0 last week.

Carlsbad Cavemen (7-6 overall): 1-0 last week.

Rio Rancho Rams (5-4 overall): 1-0 last week.

Santa Fe Demons (4-4 overall): 0-1 last week.

Capital Jaguars (7-3 overall): 1-1 last week.

Centennial Hawks (4-8 overall): 3-1 last week.

Manzano Monarchs (4-5 overall): 0-1 last week.

Clovis Wildcats (6-4 overall): 1-1 last week.

Farmington Scorpions (5-3 overall): 1-1 last week.

Rio Grande Ravens (5-3 overall): Open

Roswell Coyotes (4-6 overall): 1-3 last week.

Alamogordo Tigers (4-3 overall): 1-0 last week.

Mayfield Trojans (1-9 overall): Open

Albuquerque Bulldogs (3-7 overall): 0-1 last week.

Cibola Cougars (2-8 overall): 1-0 last week.

Gadsden Panthers (4-7 overall): Open.

Piedra Vista Panthers (1-9 overall): Open.

