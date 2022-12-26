New Mexico High School Basketball Week 6 5A Team Rankings
NMPreps weekly team rankings. The following rankings are for the 2022/2023 New Mexico high school basketball team rankings. #nmpreps
5A BASKETBALL
Volcano Vista Hawks (11-0 overall): 3-0 last week.
Sandia Matadors (8-2 overall): 2-1 last week.
Atrisco Heritage Jaguars (10-1 overall): 1-0 last week.
La Cueva Bears (4-2 overall): 1-0 last week.
Los Lunas Tigers (7-1 overall): 1-0 last week.
Organ Mountain Knights (9-1 overall): 1-0 last week.
Cleveland Storm (7-1 overall): 2-0 last week.
Las Cruces (6-3 overall): 2-0 last week.
Eldorado Golden Eagles (7-3 overall): Open.
Hobbs Eagles (6-3 overall): 1-0 last week.
West Mesa Mustangs (6-3 overall): 1-0 last week.
Carlsbad Cavemen (7-6 overall): 1-0 last week.
Rio Rancho Rams (5-4 overall): 1-0 last week.
Santa Fe Demons (4-4 overall): 0-1 last week.
Capital Jaguars (7-3 overall): 1-1 last week.
Centennial Hawks (4-8 overall): 3-1 last week.
Manzano Monarchs (4-5 overall): 0-1 last week.
Clovis Wildcats (6-4 overall): 1-1 last week.
Farmington Scorpions (5-3 overall): 1-1 last week.
Rio Grande Ravens (5-3 overall): Open
Roswell Coyotes (4-6 overall): 1-3 last week.
Alamogordo Tigers (4-3 overall): 1-0 last week.
Mayfield Trojans (1-9 overall): Open
Albuquerque Bulldogs (3-7 overall): 0-1 last week.
Cibola Cougars (2-8 overall): 1-0 last week.
Gadsden Panthers (4-7 overall): Open.
Piedra Vista Panthers (1-9 overall): Open.
Join the Conversation