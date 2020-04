Mayfield Trojans

Last Season: 8-19 overall, 4-8 district

Head Coach: Brad Bailey

Notes: The good news for the Trojans is that despite an 8-win season they return their top-six leading scorers from last season. Nick Biad, a 6-3 center, returns in the paint after putting up 10 points and 5 rebounds per game last season.