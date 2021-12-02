 NMPreps - New Mexico High School Football 2021 QB of the Year
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-02 07:05:57 -0600') }} football

New Mexico High School Football 2021 QB of the Year

Joshua Grine
@CoachGrine

Today, we start the voting for the New Mexico high school football 2021 quarterback of the Year. #nmpreps

10 Finalist for NM QB of the Year

Evan Wysong, Cleveland HS - State Champ, 1800 yards, 19 TDs, 3 INTS

Ashton Aranda, Lovingotn HS - State Champ, 2180 yards, 29 TDS, 12 INTs

Paul Cieremans, Los Lunas HS - State Champ, 1350 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs

Conagher Pierce, Eunice HS - State Champ, 2586 yards, 33 TDs, 11 INTs

Matthew Gonzales, Robertson HS - State Champ, 1320 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs

Dominic Priddy, Rio Rancho HS - 1163 yards, 14 TDs, 0 INTs

Josh Gerardo, Volcano Vista HS - 2713 yards, 26 TDs, 11 INTs

Aidan Armenta, La Cueva HS - 2554 yards, 26 TDs, 6 INTs

Brandon Furbee, Farmington HS - 1325 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INTs

Aden Chavez, Cibola HS - 3075 yards, 32 TDs, 10 INTs

