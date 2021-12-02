New Mexico High School Football 2021 QB of the Year
Today, we start the voting for the New Mexico high school football 2021 quarterback of the Year. #nmpreps
10 Finalist for NM QB of the Year
Evan Wysong, Cleveland HS - State Champ, 1800 yards, 19 TDs, 3 INTS
Ashton Aranda, Lovingotn HS - State Champ, 2180 yards, 29 TDS, 12 INTs
Paul Cieremans, Los Lunas HS - State Champ, 1350 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs
Conagher Pierce, Eunice HS - State Champ, 2586 yards, 33 TDs, 11 INTs
Matthew Gonzales, Robertson HS - State Champ, 1320 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs
Dominic Priddy, Rio Rancho HS - 1163 yards, 14 TDs, 0 INTs
Josh Gerardo, Volcano Vista HS - 2713 yards, 26 TDs, 11 INTs
Aidan Armenta, La Cueva HS - 2554 yards, 26 TDs, 6 INTs
Brandon Furbee, Farmington HS - 1325 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INTs
Aden Chavez, Cibola HS - 3075 yards, 32 TDs, 10 INTs